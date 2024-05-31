Carlyle Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CCIF stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

