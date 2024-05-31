Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 433,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,953,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 352,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

