Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,888 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Casey’s General Stores worth $59,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

