Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,358 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $44,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $53.61 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

