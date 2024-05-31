CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 227.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

