CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Down to $82.40

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.40, but opened at $79.27. CAVA Group shares last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 1,769,847 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 227.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

