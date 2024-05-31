Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

