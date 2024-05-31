Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84.

Centene Stock Down 2.2 %

CNC stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

