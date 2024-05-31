Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86. Approximately 1,068,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,158,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

