Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE CCS opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 95.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

