Chardan Capital Comments on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TSHA opened at $3.13 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $888,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

