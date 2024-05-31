Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $38.03. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 53,612 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

