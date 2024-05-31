Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $38.03. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 53,612 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

