Commerce Bank Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 8,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,886,000 after buying an additional 607,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,251,000 after acquiring an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $156,455,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

