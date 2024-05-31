Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $139,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

