Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

NYSE:CPA opened at $99.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after buying an additional 267,373 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 3,647.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

