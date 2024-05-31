Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,385 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.