Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

