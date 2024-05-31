Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,849,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,552,455 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $55.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

