CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.64) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Mizuho increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.06 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

