Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $99.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

