CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940,006 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $225.58 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

