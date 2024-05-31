Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Shares of DELL opened at $169.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

