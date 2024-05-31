DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE DKS opened at $224.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
