DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $224.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

