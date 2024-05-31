DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $224.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

