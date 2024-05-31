DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $227.95 and last traded at $227.42, with a volume of 1381000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $2,300,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

