DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 295,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 645,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.63.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

