Dollar General Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $204.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

