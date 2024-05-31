Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 785.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

