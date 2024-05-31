Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.39 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

