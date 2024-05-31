Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,540 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,648 shares of company stock worth $11,529,943. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

