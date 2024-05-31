Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

