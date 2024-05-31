Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $145,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1,168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $347.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.46 and a 200 day moving average of $367.60. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

