Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $175,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $29.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

