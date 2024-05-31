Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 59 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $207.44 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

