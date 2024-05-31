Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

