Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roblox by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,836,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,416,000 after acquiring an additional 568,983 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roblox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roblox by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,627 shares of company stock worth $11,066,918. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

