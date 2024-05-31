Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Stock Down 9.0 %

ESTC stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.39 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

