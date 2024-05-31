Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $492.01 and last traded at $492.29. Approximately 270,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,010,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.23.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

