Emerson Electric Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

EMR opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

