ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 125,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 282,846 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ENI by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

