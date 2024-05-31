Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CyberArk Software stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.