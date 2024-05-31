Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

