Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $27.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

