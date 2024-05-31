Evergy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Evergy by 21.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

