Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.