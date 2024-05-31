Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
