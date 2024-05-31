Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,825,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,461,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.58.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

