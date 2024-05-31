Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.50 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.