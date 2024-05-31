Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 26,789 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

